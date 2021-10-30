Thomas Carty Ready to Make the Most of his ‘Chance to Shine’

Thomas Carty [1-0] is adamant he will handle the heat of the bright lights tonight.

The Dublin big man steps onto a big card promising a big performance. The Cabra southpaw makes his DAZN debut on tonight’s London 02 Matchroom card and is determined to make an impression.

The Pascal Collins trained Dub opens the show in a four-rounder against Igor Vasiljevs [4-1] on a bill that is now topped by a world unification title fight between Chantelle Cameron and Mary McGee.

With the withdrawal of scheduled headliner Dillian Whyte, Carty argues the spotlight will now be shared around and he wants to make sure he performs under it.

“I have to win first and foremost,” Carty told Irish-boxing.com

“It’s my chance to shine. With Dillan Whyte out after his shoulder injury, I think there’s a lot more publicity for the rest of the guys on the card.”

Carty appears early on the card and against an opponent he is more than fancied to defeat. However, there is still pressure to make a good first impression on the likes of Eddie Hearn and the wider boxing public. It’s a scenario he believes will bring the best out of him.

“The occasion is going to be massive, like who fights in the 02 in their second pro fight. Not many people that I know anyway. You see these people on the telly and now that’s me.

“I think I kind of thrive off nerves. I know it’s a cliche, everybody says they perform under the bright lights, but I think I actually do. You’ve no choice you either shape up or you crumble.”

The four-rounder will be Carty’s first as a Dillian Whyte managed fighter and the Celtic Warrior Gym heavyweight believes it could mark the start of a very fruitful relationship.

“I think Dillian is a perfect fit for me. We get on really well. He’s proven he’s really good at managing people’s careers already. I’ve got a lot of respect for Dillian and his management team. Aside from him being a really good boxer he’s actually really good at managing people’s careers.” ‘

Photo courtesy of Tommy Dickson