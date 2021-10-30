Two Irish Fighters in World Championship Action Today

Ireland have two more shots at securing a 2021 World Championships victory today.

Five Irish fighters have performed admirably and proven competitive but have fallen at the first hurdle across an action-packed week in Belgrade.

Both Ricky Nesbitt and Kelyn Cassidy will be looking to reverse the trend today and ensure there is Irish interest in week two of the prestigious competition, as they make their World Championship debuts in Serbia.

Like their teammates neither have an easy introduction to Elite International level. World University Games medal winner Nesbitt faces an Uzbek in Nodrjon Mirakhmor in the 48kg class, while Waterford’s Cassidy trades international amateur leather with Arriga Olvera of Mexico.

AIBA World Elite Championships Belgrade Serbia

October 25th (Last 64)

67kh Eugene McKeever (Ireland) lost to Asadhuja Muydinkhajaev (Uzbekistan) 0-5

October 26th (Last 32)

51kg Sean Mari (Ireland) lost to Aitila Bernath (Hungary) 1-4

Last 64

63kg Brandon McCarthy (Ireland) lost to Gianluligi Malanga (Italy) 0-5

October 27th (Last 64)

60kg JP Hale (Ireland) lost to Semiz Alicic (Serbia) 0-5

October 28th (Last 32)

57kg Adam Hession (Ireland) v Eduard Savvin (Russia Boxing Federation)

October 30th Last 32)

48kg Rickey Nesbitt (Ireland) v Nodrjon Mirakhmador (Uzbekistan)

80kg Keyln Cassidy (Ireland v Arriaga Olvera (Mexico)

Irish squad

48 kg. Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family)

51 kg. Sean Mari (Monkstown)

57 kg. Adam Hession (Monieva)

60 kg. JP Hale (Star)

63kg. Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)

67 kg. Eugene McKeever (Holy Family)

80 Kg. Kelyan Cassidy (St Saviors/ Crystal)

IABA President, Dom O’Rourke

Team manager, Peter O’Donnell

Coaches, Zaur Antia, Dmitry Dimitruk, Eoin Pluck