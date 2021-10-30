How To Watch Thomas Carty’s Matchroom Debut – Running Order – Time
Thomas Carty [1-0] provides Irish interest on tonight’s Matchroom show at the O2 in London.
The Dublin heavyweight takes on Latvian, Igors Vasiljevs [4-1] over four rounds in his second pro fight and his first clash under the management of Dillian Whyte.
Carty opens the show and will fight as early as 16:50. The Celtic Warrior Gym fighters bout will be available to watch live on Before The Bell on Matchroom’s Youtube Channel.
The running order is as follows.
💪 @thomas_carty ready! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/cJBCrpJsnZ— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) October 29, 2021
|CAMERON VS. MCGEE WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER16:50 BST LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL
4 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest
THOMAS CARTY 18st 3lbs v IGORS VASILJEVS 15st 11lbs 11oz
(Dublin, Ireland) (Riga, Latvia)
followed by
6 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest
JOHN HEDGES 12st 10lbs 8oz v BEN THOMAS 12st 11lbs 12oz
(Takeley, England) (Bolton, England)
followed by
6 x 3 mins International Cruiserweight contest
JORDAN THOMPSON 14st 3lbs 6oz v PIOTR PODLUCKI 13st 13lbs 5oz
(Manchester, England) (Warsaw, Poland)
followed by
8 x 2 mins International Super-Bantamweight contest
ELLIE SCOTNEY 8st 11lbs 8oz v EVA CANTOS 8st 10lbs 13oz
(Catford, England) (Elda, Spain)
followed by
19:00 BST LIVE ON DAZN
10 x 3 mins vacant WBC International Silver Super-Featherweight Title
YOUSSEF KHOUMARI 9st 3lbs 4oz v JORGE CASTANEDA 9st 2lbs 15oz
(Wembley, England) (Texas, USA)
followed by
10 x 3 mins vacant WBA International Light-Heavyweight Title
CRAIG RICHARDS 12st 7lbs v MAREK MATYJA 12st 6lbs 7oz
(Crystal Palace, England) (Wroclaw, Poland)
followed by
6 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest
JOHNNY FISHER 17st 4lbs 2oz v ALVARO TERRERO 16st 12lbs
(Romford, England) (Cadiz, Spain)
followed by
8 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest
ALEN BABIC 15st 4lbs 5oz v ERIC MOLINA 18st 5lbs
(Zagreb, Croatia) (Texas, USA)
followed by
10 x 2 mins WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine Super-Lightweight World Titles
CHANTELLE CAMERON 9st 13lbs 9oz v MARY MCGEE 9st 13lbs 10oz
(Northampton, England) (Indiana, USA)