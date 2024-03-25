Thomas O’Toole signs up for Team Butcher and unique boxing league

Thomas O’Toole has joined Team Butcher and will compete for Boston in the very unique Team Combat League.

The undefeated light heavyweight confirmed his participation in the unique project not long after victory in Galway on St Patrick’s weekend.

He will now fight for a Boston select in a format somewhat similar to the World Boxing Series over the coming months.

The Team Combat League [TCL] sees teams from separate regions compete across six male and two female weight classes.

Each of the eight fighters will compete over one three minute round and you score a point for your team if you win what is effectively a three-minute fight.

Speaking upon signing O’Toole Boxing Butchers said: “The Butchers are sharpening our roster with the addition of Thomas O’Toole! From Galway, Ireland and living in Boston, this light heavyweight is ready to take on the challenge of Team Combat League and bring a banner back to the Beantown!”

The results no longer go on the fighter’s official record. O’Toole will compete in Season II and will make his TCL and Team Butcher debut against DC on April 11.