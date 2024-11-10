TV abnd Fighgt Week Details for Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano

NETFLIX AND MOST VALUABLE PROMOTIONS CONFIRM FIGHT WEEK & FIGHT NIGHT BROADCAST TEAM AND LIVESTREAM DETAILS FOR JAKE PAUL VS. MIKE TYSON MEGA-EVENT

Kate Scott, Mauro Ranallo, Rosie Perez, Ariel Helwani, Sean Wheelock, Sibley Scoles, Amir Tyson, Wade Plemons, Dasha Kuret and Kody “Big Mo” Mommaerts, join fight week and Paul vs. Tyson roster of broadcast notables

Former champions Roy Jones Jr., Andre Ward and Tyron Woodley to provide fighter’s lens to commentary

Fight week events and Paul vs. Tyson preliminary card to stream across Most Valuable Promotions’ YouTube channel, Netflix Sports YouTube channel, and Netflix’s Tudum

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) today announced the broadcast and tune-in details for all fight week events and the preliminary card of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and Serrano vs. Taylor 2 mega-event, beginning Tuesday, November 12 and culminating on Friday, November 15 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. All Paul vs. Tyson fight week events will be free and open to the public to attend, taking place at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas. Fight week events will stream live on the Most Valuable Promotions YouTube channel, Netflix YouTube channel and Tudum, among other social platforms. Fight week events will include open workouts on Tuesday, November 12, the final Paul vs. Tyson press conference on Wednesday, November 13, and public weigh-ins on Thursday, November 14. On Friday, November 15, the Paul vs. Tyson preliminary card will begin at 5:30pm ET / 4:30pm CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will stream live on Most Valuable Promotions’ YouTube, Netflix Sports YouTube, and Tudum.

The Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 main card broadcast, streaming live globally beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Netflix, will feature a decorated team of boxing experts, former boxing champions, and entertainment personalities. British sports broadcaster Kate Scott (née Abdo) will serve as the main host with former world champion Andre Ward as lead booth analyst. The ringside play-by-play commentary will be led by Mauro Ranallo, supported by ringside analysis from Roy Jones Jr. and Rosie Perez. Sean Wheelock will serve as the rules and scoring expert. Ariel Helwani and Sibley Scoles will serve as reporters, with in-ring announcing provided by Kody “Big Mo” Mommaerts. Amir Tyson will co-lead the Paul vs. Tyson preliminary card reporting with Sibley Scoles.

Ahead of the Paul vs Tyson mega-event, Netflix and MVP will host a series of fight week events at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas. All fight week events will be free and open to the public, with doors opening daily at 5:00pm CT for in person fans.

On Tuesday, November 12, Paul vs. Tyson Open Workouts will begin at 6:30pm ET / 5:30pm CT at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas. Combat sports host and announcer Dasha Kuret will serve as emcee, with Sibley Scoles as reporter. They will be joined by co-hosts Amir Tyson, former MMA champion Tyron Woodley, and famed YouTube boxing commentator Wade Plemons. Fans can watch the event on MVP’s YouTube channel and MVP’s Instagram.

On Wednesday, November 13, Netflix and MVP’s final Paul vs. Tyson Press Conference will begin at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas. Renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani will host the press conference onstage. Wade Plemons, Amir Tyson, and Tyron Woodley will co-host the opening and closing segments. The press conference will stream live on Most Valuable Promotions’ YouTube channel, Netflix’s YouTube channel, Netflix Sports YouTube, Most Valuable Promotions’ Instagram, and Netflix’s Tudum.

On Thursday, November 14, the Paul vs. Tyson Public Weigh-Ins will begin at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT. Combat sports announcer Kody “Big Mo” Mommaerts will serve as emcee, with reporting from Ariel Helwani onstage. British sports broadcaster Kate Scott will co-host the weigh-ins desk, with Roy Jones Jr. serving as analyst, joined by Tyron Woodley. The weigh-ins will stream live on MVP’s YouTube channel, Netflix’s YouTube channel, Netflix Sports YouTube, MVP’s Instagram, Netflix’s TikTok and Netflix’s Tudum.

On Friday, November 15, the preliminary card of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will begin at 5:30pm ET / 4:30pm CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The preliminary card, featuring Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool for the WBO Super Middleweight title, Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica, and Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington vs. Australia’s Dana Coolwell, will be broadcast live on Most Valuable Promotions’ YouTube, Netflix Sports YouTube and Tudum, specially featuring ringside reporter Amir Tyson alongside the main card broadcast team. The main card of Paul vs. Tyson will begin at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT, live globally on Netflix and will be available on all Netflix plans.

The Paul vs. Tyson live Netflix broadcast and fight week events are produced by EverWonder Studio and ConCom.