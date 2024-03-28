Crunch Time – Torn Padraig McCrory To Make a Decision on His Future

The only thing Padraig McCrory is certain of is there is a decision to be made – and one that has to be made soon.

The popular Belfast super middle has revealed retirement has become a serious option since he lost to Edgar Berlanga in Florida earlier this year.

‘The Hammer’ has the gloves off and is eyeing up the hook but just can’t quite bring himself to hang them up.

The 36-year-old does want to battle on but in true working-class hero fashion is wondering if that would prove the best decision for his family.

When speaking to Irish-boxing.com this week he admitted to being torn on what to do but assured a decision will be made very soon.

“Me and my team always planned to have a sit down after March 30 show,” McCrory said.

“It’s coming to crunch time. I still don’t have a solid decision,” he adds.

If McCrory was to fight on he would do so with a higher profile than at any stage in his career. As such, the Dee Walsh-trained puncher would have plenty of options and could walk straight into big fights. With that in mind his potential exit hasn’t materialized because his career has run it’s course, it’s more so a family decision for McCrory.

“I’m 18-1, I’ve boxed at a high level but I’ve never been a full time boxer. I’m still working, I went straight back to work a week after my fight. I have to sit down, make the right decision and do whats best for me and my family.

“Obviously the fighter in me wants to fight. I believe I’m really good at making directional decisions. My wife has asked me and a few people around me have asked me [what I’m going to do] but I’m just not there yet. But there is a decision to be made and I’ll have one very very soon,” he says before revealing any decision would be final.

February 24, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory after their fight at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

“I don’t want to be the guy that goes away and then comes back. Once I’m out I’m out and if I’m in I’m all in. I’ll sit down have a good discussion with myself and the people around me and we’ll go from there.”