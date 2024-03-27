INTRODUCING – John Boyd

John Boyd says Irish fight fans can expect a jack of all trades when he steps into the pro circle this weekend.

The 2021 Ulster Champion makes his pro bow on the Kurt Walker-topped DAZN broadcast Conlan Boxing bill at the Ulster Hall this Saturday night.

The Belfast prospect believes fans should be relishing the prospect of watching him fight, pointing out he has a bit of everything about him.

The Dee Walsh-trained debutant is often referred to as a tall rangy counter puncher but he points out he can mix it up if needs be – and his amateur record suggests he packs a punch.

“You can expect a lot of different things for me,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I can box coming forward and going back. I can box and I can punch so it’s a bit of everything.”

There is an air of anticipation surrounding the new JB Promotion’s signing as his debut approaches and a real sense of excitement emanates from the fighter when he talks about his pro move.

That is possibly enhanced by the fact Boyd never foresaw himself being in this position at this stage of his career. Indeed a year ago he wasn’t even boxing.

“If you’d have said to me I’d be doing this 10 or 12 months ago I would’ve said you’re crazy. I wasn’t boxing then,” he continues before expressing his desire to step under the lights.

“I can’t wait to get started in the pro ranks. It’s like a different sport altogether, the setup and everything that comes with it.”

There were some who suggested the Gleann graduate could have made an impact at senior level if he’d remained amateur. However, he feels he outgrew the vest and felt he could make more of an impact on the pro side of the sport.

“There wasn’t really much happening for me as an amateur,” he comments. “I just think it was the right time to turn over instead of waiting a few more years and wasting time.”

Speaking on his aspirations, Boyd keeps it simple and sings of the one-step and time hymn sheet.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time one fight at a time.”