The Hurt Game – Ruadhan Farrell Wants to Ease the Pain with Title Win

Ruadhan Farrell goes into his eagerly anticipated BUI Celtic title fight this weekend fueled by hurt and disappointment.

The Belfast super bantamweight hasn’t had it easy out of the ring of late, losing two people close to him pre and post the turn of the year – and has had a unique and bumpy time in the boxing game.

As a result, he is determined to experience some joy at the Ulster Hall on Saturday night when he fights Connor Kerr for the BUI Celtic super bantamweight title.

The 24-year-old veteran of two all Irish fights goes into the fight with more than glory on his mind and for that reason believes he will prove unstoppable.

” The only outcome I can see is me winning my green and gold BUI Celtic title. it’s my time now. This is do or die for me,” he tells Irish-boxing.com

“A lot of fuel has been added to the fire after losing two family members in the space 10 weeks or so. I’m going to win for them and I’ll be dedicating that win to my cousin Mark, who lost his battle with cancer two days before Christmas.

“I am young and very hungry. Believe me, there are big nights ahead for Rudy Farrell. This is everything to me this is my world title fight. After I win I could retire happy as a champion, what a feeling.”

Regardless of what’s ahead Saturday represents a huge night for the Belfast man, particularly considering he had five false debut dawns and expectations were low when he eventually ditched the vest.

He still managed to have a positive influence on the domestic scene having fought Colm Murphy and Gerard Hughes already in a young career. Things upgrade further this weekend as alongside Kerr he provides chief support to Kurt Walker’s breakout moment on the Breakout card – and he is suitably excited.

” I’m f**king excited, excited as f**k,” is the best way he can describe how he feels heading into the clash. “I’m like a young child waiting on Santa to come on Christmas Eve.

“I feel so privileged to be fighting in the co-main event in the Ulster Hall live on DAZN thanks to Conlan Boxing for the opportunity. I won’t let them down. This is a massive opportunity but one I think I’ve earned and earned the hard way.”