Connor Coyle Faces Former World Youth Champion at MSG on Valentines Day

It will be war not love for Connor Coyle on Valentine’s Day.

The Derry boxer is set for the big fight he craves with reports suggesting he will fight Vito Mieinicki in New York on February 14.

The world-ranked middleweight and the American will trade leather on an ESPN broadcast, MSG Theater hosted three-fight card.

Denys Berinchyk–Keyshawn Davis is the main event and Xander Zayas–Slawa Spomer is the co-feature.

The fight is expected to be confirmed as a world title eliminator, although not a final eliminator.

It will also be 22-year-old, ‘White Magic’s’ first bout at middleweight. There was a large degree of excitement surrounding the New Jersey native when he turned over as a teen and he has progressed steadily since.

No doubt he is eying up ‘The Kid’s’ middleweight ranking as he moves up the scales but Coyle will have other ideas.

The American represents the kind of high-profile fight the Commonwealth Games medal winner has been crying out for and he will be confident he can impose himself on a boxer who turned over at welterweight.