Carty goes Fisher Fishing – ‘Bomber’ Wants ‘Massive’ Fight with Matchroom Man

Thomas Carty cast the reel and wants Johnny Fisher to bite.

The Dublin heavyweight moved to 10-0 with a ninth career knockout in Gibraltar on Sunday night.

Having passed the early milestone the popular big man believes it’s time move to the next level – and has set his sights on a big 2025.

At this stage, it doesn’t get much bigger than a massive fight with Essex heavyweight, Fisher, according to the Celtic Warrior Gym boxer.

Carty, who is managed by heavyweight star Dillian Whyte, wants the Matchroom name next. Although, he hints ‘The Romford Bull’ may need some persuading.

“People always say Thomas Carty – Johnny Fisher,” he tells All Things Boxing NI.



“I’m blue in the face asking for the fight. I never really wanted to talk about it too much but Dillian done an interview during the week and he said that we offered it to them before and it fell on deaf ears. They didn’t want to know.

“That fight is something we actually can get made especially with the way they are making fights in Saudi at the moment. Me and Johnny Fisher is a massive fight. I would love that fight.”

Southpaw Carty and Fisher are two of the more well-known prospects and have been linked continuously since they turned over.

It represents a big bout for both and would garner fan interest.

Carty notes it’s also one that divides opinion, something that always represents a marketable pairing. However, the Paschal Collins trained puncher points out those are siding with him are more educated in all things boxing.

“There are mixed predictions when we are mentioned. Anyone who knows boxing knows but anyone who goes off Instagram videos and followers says Thomas Carty is in for a long night.

“But again anyone whose opinion holds any weight in boxing knows Thomas Carty wins that fight.”

Carty moved to 10-0 when he brought The Carty Party to the Rock N Roll card in Gibraltar on Sunday.

‘The Bomber’ dropped Finland’s Mika Mielonen four times en route to stoppage win number nine.