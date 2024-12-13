‘Any Takers?’ – Cathal Crowley Sends Open Invitation to Irish Super Middleweight Division

Cathal Crowley sent an open fight invitation to all Irish super middleweights.

The Cork fighter is desperate to taste domestic action and compete for a title that he’s regularly said he’d fight any of the names at 168lbs.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter doubled down on that policy heading into his sixth pro fight this weekend, sending out an ‘any takers’ call out to the weight class.

The super middleweight division has been a regular provider of entertainment and domestic clashes over the last two years.

Jamie Morrissey, Craig McCarthy, Tommy Hyde, Graham McCormack and Emmet Brennan have all won the BUI Celtic title at the weight while Kevin Cronin has been involved in three domestic title fights at 168lbs.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter wants in on the act. The 23-year-old was hoping to fight Kerry’s Cronin earlier this year, and revealed he had discussed a possible title fight at light heavyweight with Limerick’s Morrissey, who is now retired, but would happily fight any Irish fighter in his weight class.

He says he agreed to three domestics across the last 12 months only for none to happen, prompting him to wonder if he’s being avoided.

Speaking ahead of his six round fight with Mikolaj Rabczak on the Dillian Whtye topped Rock N Roll card in Gilbraltar this weekend, Crowley said: “The Domestic scene is definitely something I’m looking to get into in 2025. I tried this year! I’ve already accepted 3 domestic fights in 2024 and for some reason or another these boys didn’t want to take it. If these boys don’t wanna fight I can’t make them fight! Any takers?”