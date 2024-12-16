Stevie McKenna Declares ‘I’ll Be Back’ After First Career Defeat

Stevie McKenna did his best Terminator impression, declaring ‘I’ll be back’ after his loss over the weekend.

‘The Hitman’ tasted defeat for the first time in his career after Lee Cutler outpointed him live on Sky Saturday night.

It’s a setback for the marauding Monaghan man but one he has taken on the chin.

The Hennessey Sports knockout lover was as brash and confident as ever going into the clash but admirably humble and congratulatory post the defeat.

Speaking online he also called for his fans not to worry and assured he will return to winning ways.

“Didn’t go my way last night,” he said on social media. “Fair play to Lee Cutler, he came to fight. We certainly put on a spectacular show for the fans and don’t worry I’ll be back.”