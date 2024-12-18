The World Awaits – Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan Gets BIGGER

Paddy Donovan and Lewis Crocker may just be the biggest all-Irish fight of all time.

Matchroom have confirmed the welterweight rivals will fight for the right to challenge for a world title when they share the ring in March.

The Irish duo have been heavily linked since January of last year and it was officially confirmed over the weekend that the pair will settle their differences in the SSE Arena on March 1.

Matchroom have since confirmed that the exciting 50-50 Belfast – Limerick clash will be a FINAL eliminator for the IBF world title.

As a result, the winner will be next in line for the IBF welterweight title currently in the possession of Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

Increasing the stakes by such a margin may upgrade the fight from eagerly anticipated domestic to the biggest All-Irish fight in recent history.

Both fighters are ranked with the American-based organisation, Donovan at 6 and Crocker at 5, interestingly Matchroom stablemate Conor Benn is at 4.