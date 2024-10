Siofra Lawless Looks to Become Two Time World Medalist on Tuesday

Siofra Lawless will look to become a two-time World Championship medal winner on Tuesday.

The World Junior gold medal winner will box for World Youth Bronze in Budva.

Lawless takes on Odinakhon Ismoilova in the quarter-finals of the 63kg class.

Like Lawless, the Uzbek scored a RSC2 victory in the last 16. They meet in Bout 6 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session.

Team Ireland

60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin

63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin

57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast

60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach Liam Cunningham

Coach Garry Kehoe

Coach Ralph McKay