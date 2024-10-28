AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

Thomas Stokes Moves to Within One Win of a World Youth Medal

irishboxing

Thomas Stokes is just one win away from a World Youth Championship medal on Monday.

The Athlone heavyweight progressed past the last 16 with victory in Budva.

Stokes defeated Mark Meszaros to reach the quarter-finals in his weight class.

Stokes was on of four Irish Neutrals contest last 16 action on the Bank Holiday.

Welterweight Marcus Barrett‘s medal run was halted by Araj Besian of Albania .

St Annes Padraig Corduff suffered defeat to Vladimirovich Boldirev and  Pinar Benek defeated Niamh Keogh in the super featherweight last 16.

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Mick Conlan opponent CONFIRMED for Warrington-Frampton undercard

Joe O'Neill

Joe Fitzpatrick looking forward to embarrassing Stephen Webb

Jonny Stapleton

Carl Frampton calls ‘Bullsh*t’ when speaking Stana Cruz vs Davis title scenario

Jonny Stapleton
x