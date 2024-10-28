Thomas Stokes Moves to Within One Win of a World Youth Medal

Thomas Stokes is just one win away from a World Youth Championship medal on Monday.

The Athlone heavyweight progressed past the last 16 with victory in Budva.

Stokes defeated Mark Meszaros to reach the quarter-finals in his weight class.

Stokes was on of four Irish Neutrals contest last 16 action on the Bank Holiday.

Welterweight Marcus Barrett‘s medal run was halted by Araj Besian of Albania .

St Annes Padraig Corduff suffered defeat to Vladimirovich Boldirev and Pinar Benek defeated Niamh Keogh in the super featherweight last 16.