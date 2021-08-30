Andrade in Ireland? – Tweet sends Jason Quigley October world title talk into overdrive

Jason Quigley [19(14)-1(1)] and Demetrius Andrade. [30(18)-0] October chatter has increased after the WBO middleweight world champion tweeted from Ireland over the weekend.

Irish-boxing.com understands Matchroom, Golden Boy, and DAZN are in talks with regard to making a world title fight between the pair.

Irish-boxing.com has heard an East Coast October WBO middleweight world title fight is in the works and the Donegal middleweight is close to confirming he is just one win away from achieving his world title dream.

The rumour mill with regard to the much talked about meeting went into overdrive when it emerged Andrade, a former opponent of Luke Keeler, or his representatives – if he doesn’t run his own social media – are currently in Ireland.

A tweet sent from Andrade and meant for former Dennis Hogan foe Jermall Charlo didn’t make any reference to Quigley or world title fight talks. However, the fact it was sent from Ireland prompted many to suggest Andrade or members of his team are in Ireland to get the fight over the line.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com earlier this month the Andy Lee trained Quigley confirmed Matchroom and Golden Boy where in talks to make the fight.

“My team, Golden Boy are working closely with Matchroom for a possible fight against Demetrius Andrade for the world title. They are talking about it at the minute. No contracts have been sent over but it’s definitely a fight that’s been talked about,” Quigley told Irish-boxing.com before selling the fight somewhat.

“It’s an ideal fight, the perfect fight to happen. He’s an East Coast man, we could have it on the East Coast, all those Irish, get them all together and we would sell out any arena for the world title.

“That’s definitely something I’m looking forward to if it happens, if it doesn’t then there are plenty of other lads out there we’ll fight. There is no time frame on it, it’s just a matter of the two teams working out the details and sorting out the nitty-gritty stuff to make it happen.”

If the fight is made the Andy Lee trained fighter is confident of victory.

“I think I can get in there upset the odds, beat him and become world champion.”