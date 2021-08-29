Archie Sharp distances himself from ‘old git’ Anthony Cacace

Archie Sharp says ‘old git’ Anthony Cacace needs him more than he needs the British Champ.

Indeed, the English super feather has once again suggested he is closing in on the likes of WBO world Champion Jamel Herring and Top Rank superstar Shakur Stevenson – and as such ‘The Apache’ hasn’t much to offer.

The usually ultra laid back and call-out adverse Cacace name-dropped the WBO #2 after his impressive win over Lyon Woodstock on the Night of Champions card on Saturday night.

Speaking to BT Sports the British champion said: “Where are you, Archie? Have your b**** dropped or what?,” Cacace said during an interview with BT Sport.

“He thinks he’s number one, he thinks he’s the big shot. Get him here now. Next fight, why not.

“I beat Archie every day of the week and twice on a Sunday.

“I genuinely believe you haven’t seen anything of me yet. Get me more fights and you will see me do amazing things.”

Promotional stable mate Sharp heard his name being mentioned but took to social media to put some distance between himself and the clash.

In a number of posts the Queensbury fighter, who holds a win over Declan Geraghty, suggested Cacace needs the fight more than him, said he was after bigger names and claimed Cacace’s most recent win came against a washed-up fighter.

Now these are the fights that interest me 👀 jamel and Shakur

Not some fool who beat a washed up boxer I schooled 3 years ago. https://t.co/MNIDLhp2yQ — Archie Sharp (@archiesharp95) August 29, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 you old git you need me you dosser — Archie Sharp (@archiesharp95) August 28, 2021

Interestingly enough there have been suggestions the fight has been made already and in fact would have taken place on Saturday night but for the fact Frank Warren, who promotes both, is stateside with Tommy Fury and Daniel Dubios. Rumour suggests Cacace was hoping for a bigger fight but is happy to try and use the highly ranked English fighter as a high-profile stepping stone.