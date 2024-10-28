Destructive Doyle and Gallant Graham Reach World Youth Quarter Finals

Kyla Doyle and Jamie Graham put the World Youth Championships podium firmly in their sights with impressive performances in Budva.

The pair put in impressive shifts on Bank Holiday Monday to win through the quarter-finals of the prestigious tournament.

Destructive Doyle was at her big punching best as she progressed past Ximena Valencia Hernadez into the 66kg last eight.

The European Youth Champion bulldozed the Mexican and ensured the fight was ended within a round.

Graham’s path to the quarters was a bit longer, the Clonard BC featherweight outpointed Hyok Ri of Korea after three keenly contested sessions.

It wasn’t to be for lightweight Martin McDonagh who was outpointed by Russia’s Platon Kozlov in Bout 9.

Team Ireland

60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin

63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin

57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast

60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach Liam Cunningham

Coach Garry Kehoe

Coach Ralph McKay