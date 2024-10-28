Destructive Doyle and Gallant Graham Reach World Youth Quarter Finals
Kyla Doyle and Jamie Graham put the World Youth Championships podium firmly in their sights with impressive performances in Budva.
The pair put in impressive shifts on Bank Holiday Monday to win through the quarter-finals of the prestigious tournament.
Destructive Doyle was at her big punching best as she progressed past Ximena Valencia Hernadez into the 66kg last eight.
The European Youth Champion bulldozed the Mexican and ensured the fight was ended within a round.
Graham’s path to the quarters was a bit longer, the Clonard BC featherweight outpointed Hyok Ri of Korea after three keenly contested sessions.
It wasn’t to be for lightweight Martin McDonagh who was outpointed by Russia’s Platon Kozlov in Bout 9.
Team Ireland
60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin
63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow
66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin
57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast
60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin
63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar
71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow
92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin
Team Manager: Anna Moore
Coach Liam Cunningham
Coach Garry Kehoe
Coach Ralph McKay