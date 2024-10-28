AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

Four Irish Neutrals Look to Close in on World Youth Medals

Four Irish Neutrals contest last 16 action in Budva today.

Boxing for last quarter-final slots are Marcus Barrett, Padraig Corduff, Niamh Keogh and Thomas Stokes.

Welterweight Barrett fights for a third time in the tournament when he takes on Araj Besian of Albania for place in the quarter-final.

St Annes Corduff boxes Vladimirovich Boldirev for a place in the welterweight quarter-finals.

Keogh battles Pinar Benek of in the super featherweight last 16, while heavyweight Stokes boxes Mark Meszaros.

