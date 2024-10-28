Three Team Ireland Boxers Box for Quarter Final Slots
Three Irish amateurs go to work on Bank Holiday Monday.
Kayla Doyle, Jamie Green, and Martin McDonagh all box for Team Ireland at the World Youth Championships in Budva and will all be hoping to move to within a win of a medal.
Reigning European Youth champion, 66kg Doyle makes her debut at Last 16 stage, against Mexico’s Ximena Valencia Hernadaz.
That’s in Bout 2 of Ring B’s Morning Session.57kg Graham boxes his Last 16 bout against Hyok Ri of Korea in Bout 2 of Ring B’s Evening Session.
In Bout 8 of the same ring and session, 60kg Martin McDonagh meets Russia’s Platon Kozlov
Olympic Mulingar’s Ryan Jenkin’s exited the tournament on Sunday.
Jenkins put in a courageous performance in a tumultuous World Youth Championship Last 16 bout.
The decorated teen was contesting against Abdullah Rafal of Israel and lost a testy and high-tempo contest 4-1.
Team Ireland
60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin
63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow
66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin
57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast
60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin
63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar
71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow
92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin
Team Manager: Anna Moore
Coach Liam Cunningham
Coach Garry Kehoe
Coach Ralph McKay