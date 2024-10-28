Three Team Ireland Boxers Box for Quarter Final Slots

Three Irish amateurs go to work on Bank Holiday Monday.

Kayla Doyle, Jamie Green, and Martin McDonagh all box for Team Ireland at the World Youth Championships in Budva and will all be hoping to move to within a win of a medal.

Reigning European Youth champion, 66kg Doyle makes her debut at Last 16 stage, against Mexico’s Ximena Valencia Hernadaz.

That’s in Bout 2 of Ring B’s Morning Session.57kg Graham boxes his Last 16 bout against Hyok Ri of Korea in Bout 2 of Ring B’s Evening Session.

In Bout 8 of the same ring and session, 60kg Martin McDonagh meets Russia’s Platon Kozlov

Olympic Mulingar’s Ryan Jenkin’s exited the tournament on Sunday.

Jenkins put in a courageous performance in a tumultuous World Youth Championship Last 16 bout.

The decorated teen was contesting against Abdullah Rafal of Israel and lost a testy and high-tempo contest 4-1.

Team Ireland

60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin

63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin

57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast

60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach Liam Cunningham

Coach Garry Kehoe

Coach Ralph McKay