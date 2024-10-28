Carlagh Peake Peaks – Irish Neutral Closes in on a Medal

Carlagh Peake is one win away from a World Youth Championship medal.

The Ballyhaunis BC boxer was one of five Irish Neutrals in action on Sunday and secured a brilliant victory to move a step closer to the podium.

Peak defeated Vikrotia Krainova of Russia in the Round of 16 and will now compete for a medal in the 50kg class when she contests the quarter-finals this week.

Antonio Bozkaya, Tiffany Spencer, Sean McCusker and Marcus Barrett were the other Neurtals in the ring in Budva on Sunday.

Bozkaya lost to a quality Cuban while Spencer was unlucky to lose a very close encounter with Kazakhstan’s number 1 minimumweight.

Barrett and McCusker’s result unavailable at the time of writing.