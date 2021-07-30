James McGivern ready to impress in second debut

James McGivern [2-0] is delighted to be making his second debut in front of a massive Belfast crowd.

The pandemic fighter got his professional career underway with two behind closed doors fights in England in 2020.

August 6th represents his first at home and his first fight in front of a crowd – and he is more than aware it will prove a homecoming of note.

‘The Natural’ fights on the massive Féile card and on the undercard of one of the most eagerly anticipated Irish fights of all time in Michael Conlan versus TJ Doheny.

The 23-year-old Commonwealth Games medal winner is excited by the prospect of fighting in front of a possible 8,000 fans and ready to try and impress them

“It’s an amazing opportunity to be on a card this big. I think this might be the biggest card Belfast has ever seen as there are so many talented fighters on it, so I’m just glad I get to be part of it.

“This will be like another debut for me really, and 8,000 fans is going to be the biggest crowd I have ever fought in front off, so it’ll be great to be in there and feel the energy of the crowd while I’m working,” he adds before revealing he is happy to home.

“I’m immensely proud of being Irish and living here. I’ve been across the planet fighting and always can’t wait to be back home in Belfast. I was born and bred in this city and I can’t wait to be home again in front of my people.”

McGivern, who was in pole position for the Tokyo Olympics before he turned over, was set for a hidden gem clash on an eagerly anticipated card. It’s was meant to be prospect versus prospect as he signed to fight Sean Duffy.

However, Duffy had to withdraw and the stylist now faces Ed Harrison on the Conlan Boxing and Top Rank event in Belfast on Friday 6 August.

It’s not as sexy a fight but McGivern notes Harrison, who upset Dublin’s Liam Gaynor, still represents a step up.

“Ed Harrison fought on the Golden Contract card the same night as me, so I know a bit about him. He’s been in with some top guys such as Isaac Lowe, so I know I’ll have to be on top form.

“I’m still only young in this game and I don’t look past anything or anyone, but all being well I just want as much action as possible. I trust my team will lead me on the right path and hopefully I’ll be out again a few times before the year is out.”