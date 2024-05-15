Bob Arum discusses TJ Doheny – Naoya Inoue possibilities

TJ Doheny has overtaken Sam Goodman and moved into Naoya Inoue pole position.

The Japanese star’s promoter, Bob Arum revealed as much when talking to journalists in Perth recently.

The veteran fight maker said Top Rank had held talks with Goodman about fighting the undisputed super bantamweight world champion in September only for the Aussie to push for a December date.

That has opened the door for the Aussie-based Irish ‘Rock Star of the Orient’ to step in – and it now appears ‘The Power’ could be given the chance to register one of the greatest wins in Irish boxing history.

“Inoue is in negotiations with Goodman for a fight to take place in September, but Goodman wants it to take place in December, which could mean Inoue fighting Doheny in Japan in September,” Arum said.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com this week Doheny was confident he’ll face the pound-for-pound star and get the chance to fight for the fifth time in Japan.

“I am very much in the mix right now,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “Especially according to Bob Arum’s latest statement on Thursday in Perth. It’s looking very likely that I will be the front-runner in September with Goodman coming sometime after that.”

A return to the world title table would be massive for the 37-year-old. Not to mention the chance to become only the second Irish fighter in the four-belt era to become an undisputed world champion [Katie Taylor being the only one to achieve it] is beyond big for an often out-of-sight-out-of-mind operator.

Indeed, a victory would see the modern-day Irish great enter the greatest Irish fighter of all time debate.

It has to be noted it’s not yet a done deal, although Doheny, who is to Japan what Kiko Martinez is to Ireland, points out he has options regardless.

“There will be a title opportunity either way. I am sitting third in the WBO rankings soon to be elevated to number two, which puts me in one corner for Inoue or a vacant title at the very least no matter what way things pan out this year.”