Elite Championships Dates and Weights Confirmed

The National Elite Championships will take place in June.

The IABA confirmed the time frame for domestic amateur boxing’s blue ribbon event.

Specific dates will be confirmed in due course but a summer showdown is incoming as the tournament will be contested over the month of June.

A Central Council Advisory also confirmed the weight classes titles will be up for grabs in.

The Advisory confirmed:

Central Council has issued an advisory on additions to the National Calendar. These include:

Elite Competition, to be stage in early June 2025. The dates and venue are to be confirmed. Clubs are advised that proposed weights for this competition are:

Men: 50kg, 55kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg, 85kg, 90kg, 90+kg

Women: 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg, 80+kg

Ireland West Box Cup : September 3rd to 7th

: September 3rd to 7th International Boxing Festival Dundalk. This is reserved for juvenile boxers, only. It will take place from September 25th to 26th.

Championship Reminders:

As previously advised, the following championships are scheduled over the next 2 months: