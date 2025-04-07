How will Eubank vs Benn compare to Britain’s biggest boxing crowds?

(Stock ID: 2524155589)

When Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn finally step into the ring at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26, they’ll be adding a new chapter to one of British boxing’s most storied rivalries. But beyond the historical significance and family legacy at stake, this event is set to deliver another spectacle – one of the largest boxing crowds the UK has seen in recent years.

The middleweight division watches on in anticipation for one of the biggest British bouts in modern times – Canelo Alvarez expected to be awaiting the winner.

The modern Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with its 62,850 capacity, offers a grand stage for this long-awaited grudge match. If filled to capacity, the Eubank-Benn showdown would immediately enter the pantheon of Britain’s most attended boxing events, though it would still fall short of the absolute record-breakers.

As boxing fans prepare for what promises to be an electric atmosphere in North London, let’s examine how this event might compare to the five biggest boxing crowds ever assembled on British soil.

1. Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (2022)

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Attendance: 94,000 claimed (85,000 official capacity)

When the “Gypsy King” defended his WBC heavyweight title against fellow Brit Dillian Whyte, promoters claimed an astonishing 94,000 tickets sold. While safety regulations and restricted viewing areas meant the actual setup was closer to 85,000, it still stands as potentially the largest modern boxing crowd in UK history. Fury’s emphatic sixth-round uppercut knockout provided a fitting finale for the massive audience, as many expected him to retire after.

2. Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko (2017)

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Attendance: 90,000

This remains the benchmark for modern British boxing spectacles. The young champion Joshua facing the legendary Klitschko created perfect theatre, and the dramatic contest – with both men hitting the canvas before Joshua secured an 11th-round stoppage – delivered everything the enormous crowd could have hoped for. This fight is widely credited with cementing the commercial viability of stadium boxing in the UK.

3. Carl Froch vs George Groves II (2014)

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Attendance: 80,000

“The Battle of Britain” rematch was a watershed moment for domestic boxing. After their controversial first encounter, the grudge match drew a then-record 80,000 fans to the new Wembley Stadium – the first boxing match held at the venue. Froch’s devastating right hand in the eighth round created one of British boxing’s most iconic moments and helped establish a blueprint for future stadium events.

4. Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker (2018)

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Attendance: 78,000

Joshua’s unification fight against New Zealand’s Parker drew a massive indoor crowd to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. With its retractable roof closed, the atmosphere was deafening as Joshua methodically outpointed Parker to add the WBO belt to his collection – living up to expectations from a bet boxing fans would have likely made. This event demonstrated Joshua’s ability to fill stadiums across the UK, not just in London.

5. Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois (2024)

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Attendance: 75,000

In a more recent all-British heavyweight clash, Joshua returned to Wembley to face the dangerous Dubois. Though slightly under full capacity, the turnout reinforced British boxing’s enduring stadium appeal. Joshua’s performance reminded everyone why he remains one of boxing’s biggest draws, capable of attracting tens of thousands of fans.

How Will Eubank Jr vs Benn Compare?

The Eubank Jr vs Benn showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has all the ingredients to join this illustrious list, though it will likely fall short of the heavyweight attendance records.

If Tottenham Hotspur Stadium sells out, the fight would draw a crowd of just over 60,000—putting it just outside the top five, but still comfortably one of the biggest UK boxing crowds in recent years. The historical weight of the Benn vs Eubank name—combined with the grudge-fight atmosphere—could make this one of the most memorable.

With a strong undercard and global streaming via DAZN PPV, the fight is shaping up to be a commercial success. And if the rivalry lives up to the hype in the ring, it could well set the stage for an even bigger rematch down the line—maybe even one that breaks into the top five.