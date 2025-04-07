Boxing on the Box – ‘World’s Biggest Platform’ to Broadcast Dublin Card

JB Promotions have secured the TV backing.

The Jay Byrne bossed promotional outfit have confirmed their stacked Night of Champions bill will be broadcast around the world.

The 12 fight card set for the National Stadium and April 12 will be aired by one of the ‘world’s biggest platforms’.

Which platform it will be exactly, will be officially confirmed this week, but the fact DAZN previously expressed an interest in working with the former BUI Celtic and BBBofC Celtic champion has many surmising the streaming service will return to the capital.

“We are absolutely delighted to announce that next week’s event will be broadcast LIVE on one of the world’s biggest platforms,” JB Promotions confirmed online.

“Huge thanks to Jamie Conlan of Conlan Sports for his incredible support in making this happen!

“Our mission to bring regular boxing back to the south is now a reality — and this is BIG TIME BOXING in the capital!



“The official broadcaster announcement will drop early next week… stay tuned!”

Regardless of which platform airs the fight night, it’s a massive boost for the promotional outfit and Dublin boxing as a whole.

It’s a level up for JB Promotions, who have built progressively over the last 12 months, and tv cameras at the home of Irish boxing is always a positive.

Top of the bill is a mouthwatering Irish title fight between the domestically decorated Senan Kelly and a fighter ready to bask in an Indian summer, Declan Geraghty.

Peter Carr and Daniel O’Sullivan meet in an exciting trade fight on the undercard, while there is a battle of Elite amateur champions between Paul Loonam and Myles Casey, a title fight for Glen Byrne, and a guaranteed war between Sean Murray and Richie O’Leary.

Steven Cairns makes his Dublin debut as does Eoghan Lavin, Cathal Crowley, Glen Lynch, Oisin Treacy, David Kennedy, Podge Collins, Cian Reddy and Bayo Alabi also fight.