Path to Pierce O’Leary – Sean McComb European Title Fight Opens Up

Pierce O’Leary could come home as a European champion and put a blue strap on the line in the 3Arena this summer.

The Dubliner has been promised a Homecoming by Queensberry, and Frank Warren looks set to promote the fast-rising prospect at the 3Arena this Summer.

It was initially believed the Liverpool-trained Dub would trade leather a stone’s throw from his Sheriff Street home in July. However, Irish-boxing.com understands August is now the planned month for his Dublin debut.

The change in plans comes because O’Leary is set for a June 7 fight. The Dublin Docklands graduate will populate the Wardley-Miller undercard and fight on Queensberry’s Portman Road fight night.

Expected to be in the opposite corner as ‘Big Bang’ goes outdoors is Jon Fernandez, the boxer O’Leary is mandated to fight for the European title.

If the 25-year-old with nine knockouts on his slate was to win that fight he would come home a European Champion and his August Dublin dalliance could be a first defence.

All of which is great news for Sean McComb as the Belfast stylist is being heavily linked with O’Leary.

The pair had agreed to fight on the Eubank-Benn undercard, only for the fight to fall through. Rumour suggests they have agreed terms again and could contest the first all Irish European title fight since Willie Casey and Paulie Hyland fought in 2010.