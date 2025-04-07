Lets Dance – Cain Lewis Calls for Connor Kerr Title Fight

Cain Lewis believes he may have just found a title dance partner and has asked Connor Kerr to join him on the dance floor.

The Navan featherweight has felt title-ready for some time, but has found a featherweight foe a struggle.

Options were explored in Ireland to no avail, while BUI Celtic title fights with Welsh and Scottish fighters couldn’t be made.

It got to the stage where the former Ballymun amateur had all but given up hope and was targeting ranking belts as well as a move beyond domestic level.

However, he believes a BUI Celtic pathway has opened up again.

Lewis feels Belfast’s Kerr is moving up to featherweight and would like to meet him further up the scales.

Speaking online, the fighter, who turned over at just 18, called out Kerr and suggested it could be made for the Crocker-Donovan rematch bill.

Kerr has proved himself title keen and all Irish willing, having fought Ruadhan Farrell in BUI Celtic and Irish title fights. The 29-year-old may fancy another tilt.