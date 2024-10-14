‘Long Time Coming’ – Ciara Craig ‘BUZZING’ After Over Due Irish Title Win

Ciara Craig was ‘buzzing’ after finally securing Irish title success at the National Stadium on Saturday.



The Glengormley boxer won the lightweight title at Intermediate level after victory over Catrina Moore of Emerald.



It was a of third time’s a charm in terms of the Intermediates, although Craig has been hunting titles since her underage days.



Speaking to Irish-boxing.com post the win she couldn’t hide her delight and revealed it wasn’t a case of third time lucky.



The Donegal lightweight revealed her success has roots in hard work and sacrifices.