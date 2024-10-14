Five Time Irish Champ Nathan Ojo Targets Elites after Intermediate Success

Nathan Ojo won Irish title number 5 in the National Stadium on Saturday.

The Esker star defeated Garyn McAllister in a well-supported and atmospheric heavyweight decider.





Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after the win the underage International medal winner revealed he missed the National U22’s and thus the chance to contest the European’s due to a holiday.



He also revealed he would enter the Elites where he could end up facing Olympian Jack Marley.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding