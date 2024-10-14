TJ KIng Wants to ‘Run it Back’ with Joshua Olaniyan and Reignite Olympic Dream

TJ King has set his sights on the Elites and Joshua Olaniyan.

The solider ended a year away from the ring when he entered the Intermediate Championships this month.

Three wins later and he is Irish Champion again, claiming Intermediate honours at 75kg, a division full of punchers.

However, the Ballybougal battler is in an Elite frame of mind and is targeting National Elite Championship success in a bid to reignite his Olympic dream.

Currently populating the number 1 slot is Jobstown’s Olaniyan, a fighter King has previous with.

The Ballymun native says he would love the chance to run it back reigning champion.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding

WATCH INTERVIEW BELOW