AmateurLatestNewsPro News

TJ KIng Wants to ‘Run it Back’ with Joshua Olaniyan and Reignite Olympic Dream

irishboxing

TJ King has set his sights on the Elites and Joshua Olaniyan.

The solider ended a year away from the ring when he entered the Intermediate Championships this month.

Three wins later and he is Irish Champion again, claiming Intermediate honours at 75kg, a division full of punchers.

However, the Ballybougal battler is in an Elite frame of mind and is targeting National Elite Championship success in a bid to reignite his Olympic dream.

Currently populating the number 1 slot is Jobstown’s Olaniyan, a fighter King has previous with.

The Ballymun native says he would love the chance to run it back reigning champion.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding

WATCH INTERVIEW BELOW

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Back to Back wins move O’Connor to Within Touching Distance of Euro Medal

Jonny Stapleton

Ormond to fight former European title challenger on Frampton undercard

irishboxing

Family affair – ‘Irish Drago’ Paul McCullagh returns home to train in family gym

Jonny Stapleton
x