Cahir Gormley Opens Up about the High – Low Nature of Boxing After Ending Seven Year Wait for Title



Such is Cahir Gormley’s experience with the lows that he knows to enjoy the highs when they come around – and that’s exactly what he was doing in the National Stadium on Saturday.

The Illies GG boxer ended a seven-year wait for Irish title success when he defeated Brian Morgan in a brilliantly entertaining clash of styles to be crowned Intermediate Champion at 71kg.

It was the 20-year-old’s first National success since his schoolboy days.

Speaking after he admitted being the nearly man in the years in between title wins was testing and on more than one occasion he felt like walking away. Come Saturday he was glad he kept at it!

Gormley also reflected on an entertaining final in which he navigated his way past pro-styled power puncher Morgan and his move from underage to senior boxer.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding

WATCH INTERVIEW BELOW: