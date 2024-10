Celtic Eagles boxer Robbie Olusola was soaring in the National Stadium on Saturday.

Olusola claimed a first Irish title after he defeated Sean Trant of Monkstown in a high-quality decider.

Speaking after the 86kg operator claimed years of hard work led to the win.

Although he did suggest there is more to come considering he is only boxing for four years.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW