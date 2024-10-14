CONFIRMED – World Youth Championship Team

The eight strong team to box for Ireland at the 2024 World Youth Championships has been named. The team includes World Junior Boxing Champion Siofra Lawless, European Junior Champion, Tadgh O’Donnell and 2024 European Youth medalists Ryan Jenkins and champions, Kayla Doyle Byrne and Adam Olaniyan.

The tournament is the pinnacle of competition for boxers of this age group. Boxers from 88 national federation will represent their countries at the tournament, which is being hosted by the Montenegro Boxing Federation in Budva, from October 20th to November 6th. The draw is expected to take place on October 22nd. The IBA is expected to live-stream the tournament on its YouTube channel.

The team departs for Budva on October 20th, after a weeks-long training bloc. Part of the preparation for the Team Ireland team has been training at Abbotstown, hosted in the High Performance Unit.

This is a biannual tournament and was last contested by Ireland in La Nucia, Spain, in November 2022. Ireland returned with 6 medals: Gold for 81kg Cliona D’Arcy and light heavy, Team Co-Captain Dearbhla Tinnelly, Lightweight Lee McEvoy, light middle Laura Moran and Team Co-Captain, welter Jim Donovan all came home with bronze medals.

Team Ireland

60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin

63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

66kg Kayla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin

57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast

60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach Liam Cunningham

Coach Garry Kehoe

Coach Ralph McKay