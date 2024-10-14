CONFIRMED – World Youth Championship Team
The eight strong team to box for Ireland at the 2024 World Youth Championships has been named. The team includes World Junior Boxing Champion Siofra Lawless, European Junior Champion, Tadgh O’Donnell and 2024 European Youth medalists Ryan Jenkins and champions, Kayla Doyle Byrne and Adam Olaniyan.
The tournament is the pinnacle of competition for boxers of this age group. Boxers from 88 national federation will represent their countries at the tournament, which is being hosted by the Montenegro Boxing Federation in Budva, from October 20th to November 6th. The draw is expected to take place on October 22nd. The IBA is expected to live-stream the tournament on its YouTube channel.
The team departs for Budva on October 20th, after a weeks-long training bloc. Part of the preparation for the Team Ireland team has been training at Abbotstown, hosted in the High Performance Unit.
This is a biannual tournament and was last contested by Ireland in La Nucia, Spain, in November 2022. Ireland returned with 6 medals: Gold for 81kg Cliona D’Arcy and light heavy, Team Co-Captain Dearbhla Tinnelly, Lightweight Lee McEvoy, light middle Laura Moran and Team Co-Captain, welter Jim Donovan all came home with bronze medals.
Team Ireland
60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin
63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow
66kg Kayla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin
57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast
60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin
63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar
71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow
92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin
Team Manager: Anna Moore
Coach Liam Cunningham
Coach Garry Kehoe
Coach Ralph McKay