Matchroom Share New Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan Time Line

Matchroom Boxing have shared a new Paddy Donovan – Lewis Crocker update.

Frank Smith says the Irish fighters on a year-long collision course will eventually collide earlier next year.

The mouth-watering fight between two of Ireland’s fasted-rising stars was first muted in January this year.

Matchroom had considered promoting a clash between the pair in the Spring but as of yet, they haven’t faced off in the ring.

There was talk of a winter waltz in Belfast, although Donovan was keen to suggest other host cities including Limerick, New York and Dublin.

Irish-boxing.com reported earlier this month that terms were agreed and the fight is set to happen early next year, something the Matchroom CEO seemed to confirm this week.

“The aim is to do that early part of next year. We’re very close to getting all that done as part of a schedule for the early part of next year,” he told October Red.