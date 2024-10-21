‘Any of Them’- Joe Ward Calls for Big Name Fight

Joe Ward once again called on the top light heavyweights in the world to fight him on Friday last.

The Moate BC boxer registered eased past Dmytro Fedas with a seventh-round stoppage at the National Stadium and instantly set his sights on more testing opposition.

The Irish amateur legend has been declaring his step-up intentions for over a year now and is adamant that despite yet passing the 15-fight mark he’s ready for the best at the weight in the world.

When interviewed in the ring by Eric Donovan after last night’s bout, Ward said he had been “in second gear” throughout and that he wanted to get some rounds under his belt after his last few fights ended in early stoppage wins.

Mentioning some of the opponents he would like to face, he name-checked British fighters Joshua Buatsi and Lyndon Arthur.

“I want to take on the top guys in the world. I’m here to fight any of them. If they’re willing to take on the challenge of fighting me, I’m willing to do it, today, tomorrow, whenever. It’s just about getting the opportunities,” he told Eric Donovan in the ring after the fight.

“Hopefully they will take that fight, because I believe I’m good enough to beat them.”

Reflecting on career win number 12 he said: “I wanted to get the rounds in, and just break him down slowly. He took some really good, heavy shots and he kept coming back, but I knew it was only a matter of time before I was going to get him out of there.

“It’s important to get the rounds in because I want to move up to the next level.

“As I said from day one, I want to fight the big guys, who are in the top 15 in the world. You probably can’t go in against these guys by just knocking people out in one round. You’re not learning anything from it.”