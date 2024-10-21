‘Tyrone McKenna Doesn’t Back Down’ – Dylan Moran Knew Tyrone McKenna Wouldn’t Turn Down Waterford Challenge

Dylan Moran doesn’t think you can get any bigger than Tyrone McKenna when it comes to an all-Irish fight.

The Waterford favourite name-dropped the war lover with a degree in entertainment out of the blue in early autumn and his call out was heard.

The pair are now scheduled to fight in Waterford on December 7 on top of what is promising to be a top-class card.

Explaining why he targeted the Belfast man, the 29-year-old, who defeated Owen O’Neill last time out, said McKenna was the ideal dance partner for the Conlan Boxing and Ring Kings card.

The Deise man says the Oliver Plunketts graduate meets the big fight remit and will ensure a headline fight worthy of their big show plans. Moran also revealed he was aware ‘The Mighty Celt’ would respond positively once challenged.

“I put that out there and I knew the answer I’d get. It’s Tyrone McKenna he doesn’t back down,” Moran said.

“With the event it’s going to be I was thinking me versus Tyrone McKenna is the only fight worthy of it. The fans are going to be the real winners here.”

One Irish boxing’s Mr Nice Guy’s Moran was also keen to point out he holds the veteran Irish boxer in high regard.

“I’ve the utmost respect for Tyrone McKenna, he’s an Irish boxing legend and it would be an honour to share the ring with him. What better place to do it than Waterford? I’ve always said I want to bring big fights and there is no bigger one than me and Tyrone,” he adds before expressing delight at topping another bill in the Munster county.

“Thats all I ever wanted when I started off. April 8 was an amazing night last year and fast forward a year and we are going back there. The plans seem to be bigger and better. Conlan Boxing are coming to town and by the sounds of it plan to blow the roof off the place. “