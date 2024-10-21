Former World Champion Backs Gabriel Dossen to Become Global Star

Anthony Crolla believes ‘complete package’ Gabriel Dossen will become a world star.

The Galway talented confirmed he’d officially ditched the vest and turned over earlier this month.

The first big name of the new Olympic cycle to go pro has signed a managerial agreement with David McGinley and Project Boxing, led by former World Champion Crolla and media veteran Dominic McGuinness.

Promoters are now chasing the European gold medal winner’s signature and Irish-boxing.com understands a number of offers are on the table.

Whoever wins the race will be securing a talent with the potential to be a world champion and more predicts Manchester favourite, Crolla.

“Gabriel is the complete package—he has the talent, the drive, and the personality to become a major name in world boxing. The competition for his signature is fierce, and rightfully so. We’re excited to guide him through this pivotal moment in his career,” said Crolla.

McGinley, who also works with Mayo puncher Eoin Lavin, expressed his enthusiasm for Dossen’s future: “Gabriel is an exceptional talent with the potential to achieve greatness. We’re in the final stages of securing a promotional deal that will give him the platform to shine in the professional ranks. The interest from top UK and US promoters speaks to his reputation as a future star.”

The 24-year-old will train at Olympic OL for the majority of the year but will finish his camps over in England with Crolla.