Two British champions and undefeated 15-0 fighter turn down Caoimhin Agyarko TV fight

Not if Caoimhin Agyarko [6(3)-0] it appears.

The Belfast middleweight will trade leather in the BT Sports studios on the final day of this month.

The London based pro novice is confident he will make a step up and shine in the TV spotlight. However, he is somewhat put out he didn’t secure the level of opponent that would have allowed him to make a big statement.

The Queensbury fighter will confirm an decent opponent this week, but ‘Black Thunder’ reveals he tried to give himself the chance to secure a real scalp on BT Sports card.

“At one stage I didn’t think I was going to fight. I had two opponents pull out and 6 or 7 turn it down,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“One kid has a record of 15-0 and he turned it down, so did two big names. If either of those names had said yes people would have questioned wheter I should take the fight rather than them, but they didn’t want it.”

Agyarko won’t be drawn on specifics with regard the fighters who rebuffed his advances, but does claim they are experienced operators with better CV’s than his.

“I’ll not name them as I don’t like to do stuff like that, but both were British champions and one fought a current world champion, not sure if it was for a world title though.”

The knock backs suggest Agyarko has gained a reputation within boxing circles to the extent fighters are willing to turn down a TV slot.

The former National Elite Amateur Champion accepts that to be the case and knows what needs to be done to ensure he isn’t avoided forever.

Agyarko is going to have to bring some reward to the table so fighters can overlook the risk that comes with sharing a ring with him.

“Not many will want to fight me, especially if I haven’t much to offer in terms of titles or a big pay check. I think I’m a threat to anyone in this middleweight division, at domestic level anyways.”

You get the sense the 23-year-old would jump in with any domestic middle, but for now it’s a gradual step up.

“We have an opponent with a good record, a winning record, so it’ll be a step up from a journey man. It’s definitely it’s a step up and a fight I need to keep progressing,” he adds before expressing his delight to be back and out on a high profile card.

“I’m really happy it’s the exposure and platform I need to showcase my skills and let the boxing world know who I am if they don’t already know.”