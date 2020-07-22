Weight challenge as McComb ends fight wait against sparring partner







It’s a step up in weight more than a step up in class this time around for Sean McComb [10(5)-0].

The lightweight title hopeful, who has jumped up the ladder since turning over, takes on regular sparing partner Siar Ozgul [15(3)-4(1)] behind closed doors at the LS-Live in Wakefield on August 11.

The British based Turk, who is a regular sparring partner of McComb, is coming down from welterweight for the fight while the Belfast southpaw moves back up to light welter.

In that regard ‘The Public Nuisance’ may not face the kind of boxing threat Craig Evans – the originally muted foe – would bring to the ring, but there may be size issues to be navigated.

“It’s Siar Ozgul next, and he’s coming down from welterweight and I’m back at super-lightweight after planning to go to lightweight, so it’s like he is two weights above me,” McComb said.

Having shared the sparring ring with his next opponent, McComb knows what to expect in terms of both Ozgul and a battle against him without fansin attendance.

“He’s a very tough fighter and come forward aggressive fighter, but we’ve been working on a good game plan and we’ll be ready to go come fight night,” he continues.

“It will be very different fighting in front of no fans, but we have to adapt and as boxers that’s what we do. We spar most evenings with barely anybody in the gym, so that’s what it’s going to be like on the night.”

The fast tracked talent like most like most fighters with dates is grateful to be back out this summer.

The 27-year-old also revealed he used the break to work on some new things.

“It’s very exciting to be back in the ring. I thought lockdown was never going to end, and obviously with me losing out on a fight on April 25th because of COVID-19, it means I’ve had a long break now where I’ve been ticking over and working on new things.

“The last fight against Godoy was another step up in class and a big fight on paper. We really worked hard for a number of weeks before that fight, and the performance showed that.”

McComb vs. Ozgul is part of a huge show on August 11, which is headlined by Jono Carroll vs. Maxi Hughes and also features Craig MacIntyre going up against Darren Surtees, Sahir Iqbal and Maredudd Thomas clashing for the WBC Youth title, and Pierce O’Leary facing Harry Limburn.

It kicks off a brilliant run of #MTKFightNight events throughout the summer, with the likes of Lewis Crocker, Lee McGregor, Gary Cully, Akeem Ennis Brown, Dan Azeez and more all in action over the coming months.