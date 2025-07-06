Windsor War – Tyrone McKenna Vows to Fight on Amid Rumours of ‘Irish Hagler-Hearns’ Rematch

Tyrone McKenna isn’t hanging them up just yet. In fact he wants to lace them up for Windsor.

The consensus was ‘The Mighty Celt’ may move back into retirement after he suffered defeat to Harlem Eubank in March of this year.

The reverse was the 35-year-old’s second via stoppage since he came out of a Lewis Crocker-induced retirement – and the Irish boxing community felt it may have been the last time they’d see the serial entertainer in the ring.

However, speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, the Whiskey and White podcast host revealed he hasn’t called it a day.

McKenna says he is open to the right fight and would like to entertain on the proposed Crocker – Donvoan stadium card.

“I’m definitely not retired, will never put that label on me again,” he said.

“I love boxing, training, the feeling, so I would be tempted to get back into the ring again if it was the right fight and money.”

In saying that he will be somewhat selective when it comes to opponent selection.

“I won’t just take any fight like back in the day, going to be a bit smarter with the fights I take on.”

Rumour suggests a rematch with Dylan Moran is on the cards – and as well as a repeat of one of the biggest all-Irish fights of all time, Windsor may play host to a repeat of one of the most explosive.

However, the Oliver Plunketts graduate says he’d like to go toe to toe with a Matchroom name on the bill.

“It’s a huge show, who wouldn’t want to be on that? The first all-Irish world title boxing fight in Ireland, there will be a lot of competition to try and get on that but I would love to. If there is someone from Matchroom who needs a fight for it, I’ll fight any one of them and there’s talk it will be August-September time, gives me plenty of time to get ready.

“The fans love entertainment, war, blood and what I bring to the table every time. It would be a promoter’s dream to put me on that, they know exactly what they are going to get.”