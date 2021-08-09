Craig McCarthy warms up for Waterford return with Scottish win

Craig McCarthy ended a nigh on two-year ring sabbatical with a victory in Scotland on Saturday night.

The Falls Park and Tokyo were not the only places to be hosting Irish interest boxing over the weekend, as the Waterford native was in action at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow.

Fighting on a Sam Kynoch show the southpaw outpointed Scott Willaims over six in what was previously built as a warm-up for a Waterford homecoming.

‘Built 2 Last’ was last seen in December of 2019 when he drew with Chris Blaney in a bloody Irish middleweight title fight.

The Deise fighter was set to fight the Navan man for the Irish middleweight title in Waterford last summer only for the pandemic to paid to those plans.

Meath’s Blaney has since retired but it’s said McCarthy remains mandatory for the green strap and there has been talk of a possible Graham McCormack Irish title fight.

It appears that a clash could happen before the year is out as Ring Kings boss Neil Power previously confirmed plans for a 2021 McCarthy topped show before the popular puncher’s August ring return.

Speaking online after the win McCarthy said: “I’m feeling the vibration of pure love. Your all amazing I honestly couldn’t do this with out all of your encouragement and support towards me. I felt the Waterford support, trust me, I genuinely love you all at the end of the day I see us all as one. So many to thank individually but for now I just want to thank everyone big love yall. New team new Craig Built2Last Mccarthy going forward.. We have lots to come this year.”

The victory sees McCarthy improve to 8-0-1 while his opponent slips to 0-15.