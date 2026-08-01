Pierce O’Leary Denied Famous Comeback Win – Stopped in Sensational Battle

Pierce O’Leary won fans and respect with a gutsy comeback attempt in Dublin tonight but ultimately lost a fight for the first time since he turned over.

The Dubliner suffered a setback rather than take the step forward that was expected as Mark Chamberlain stopped him in the 10th round of an extremely entertaining fight.

The Brit ‘ didn’t read the O’Leary Breakout Script’ frustrated, hurt and twice dropped O’Leary early.

Brave and busted up Big Bang got over the big surprise and battled his way back into the fight. Indeed, he scored a knockdown of his own and looked on course for the most dramatic of comebacks moving into the championship rounds.

However, Chamberlain’s script-reading inability came back into play as he hurt the Irish fighter to the extent the referee had to step in the tenth.

Such was the fight that a rematch would be more than welcome and speaking in the ring immediately after afte the bout, Frank Warren confirmed there is a rematch clause.

Chamberlain was able to control the distance against a stalking O’Leary in the first round and landed the punches of the round.

The fight exploded into life in the second. O’Leary began to close the distance and apply pressure but the Brit was still causing problems. Both landed at the same time with big shots at the midway point and soon after the Dub was on the floor.

He got his legs mixed up and began to fall and a shot helped him on his way.

O’Leary rose confused as to why he was getting a count but he was holding on for the last 30 seconds and went to the corner bloodied.

Big Bang was on the canvas again in the next round after stepping onto an uppercut and he needed a big change or a big shot to change the momentum in the fourth. He found something, closing the gap, drawing blood from the Portsmouth native and hurting his opponent to the body. He still ate southpaw jabs but had a grit and determination that all but allowed him to walk through them.

The fifth looked a big round for the home fighter. He continued to close the gap and loaded up to the body. Chamberlain quashed the revival with a brilliant sixth, putting distance between the pair and landing scoring shots. O’Leary still looked dangerous and landed some good big body shots that may help him down the stretch.

A brilliant back and forth clash swung back the way of the Sheriff Street native when he landed a sensationally sickening solar plexus shot to drop the Brit in the seventh.

There wasn’t enough time for the bloodsoaked O’Leary to take full advantage and his opponent was afforded time to recover on the stool.

The eight was brilliantly competitive, one the Irish fighter, whose nose was waterfalling blood, possibly shaded but it was a three minutes Chamberllain didn’t ship a big body shot.

The 26-year-old started to show his IQ was as big as his heart, moving toward the championship rounds. However, just when it looked like he was on the verge of a sensational come from behind win, an uppercut stunned him and opened the door for Chamberlain to finish the fight.