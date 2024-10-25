Stripped not Sulking – Tommy Hyde Focused on his Career and Future

Tommy Hyde watched Emmett Brennan and Kevin Cronin fight for his old BUI Celtic title in the 3 Arena last month as a fan.

The Cork boxer was stripped of the strap he beat Craig McCarthy to win and admits he was hurt to find out he was no longer champion and thus #1 for the Irish title at super middleweight on social media.

However, in true Mr Nice Guy fashion, the popular 168lbs boxer has no issue with either boxer and as a boxing nut watched the clash as a fan and enjoyed it.

The 25-year-old, who looks to move into double figures in terms to wins as he returns to Boston on Friday night, is looking forward rather than back and is focused solely on his career.

“I thought it was a brilliant fight,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m not envious of anyone I’m on my own path and I believe there are big nights ahead for myself.”

It’s been suggested one of Irish boxing’s busiest boxers was stripped because he fought in America not under a BUI license post his McCarthy win, which also played out in America.

The Rebel County man seems to have accepted the decision and is aware Cronin and Brennan had to take the chance to fight for it.

“Although I was stripped of my Irish Celtic title, I have nothing but respect for the two lads Kevin Cronin and Emmet Brennan who fought for the title recently, and they have to concentrate on their own careers.

“However, I was deeply disappointed that I had to find out on social media about the decision,” he adds before pointing out it’s his career and what he can do in the future are all that matter.



“It’s in the past now and I’m now only focused on this first.”