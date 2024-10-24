Two Irish Neutrals in World Youth Action on Day 3

Two of the 11 Irish Neutrals will compete at the World Youth Championships on Day 3 [Friday].

The Neurtrals celebrated two wins on Thursday courtesy of Antonio Bozyako and Sean McCusker while Sarah Murphy suffered defeat.

Two more will look to get their hand raised on Friday, as Marcus Barrett and Padraig Corduff contest 67kg and 80kg bouts respectively.

Corduff of St Annes boxes Hassan Selimovic in the final session of the day, while Titans Barrett takes on Mahmoud Karnaba in the morning session. Both boxers compete for a place in the final 16.