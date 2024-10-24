AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

Two Irish Neutrals in World Youth Action on Day 3

irishboxing

Two of the 11 Irish Neutrals will compete at the World Youth Championships on Day 3 [Friday].

The Neurtrals celebrated two wins on Thursday courtesy of Antonio Bozyako and Sean McCusker while Sarah Murphy suffered defeat.

Two more will look to get their hand raised on Friday, as Marcus Barrett and Padraig Corduff contest 67kg and 80kg bouts respectively.

Corduff of St Annes boxes Hassan Selimovic in the final session of the day, while Titans Barrett takes on Mahmoud Karnaba in the morning session. Both boxers compete for a place in the final 16.

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Dylan Moran ignoring call-outs – for now – as he aims to seize TV opportunity

Joe O'Neill

THE LAY OF THE LAND – Which Irish boxers will go to the Olympic Qualifiers

irishboxing

Remembering Reynold v Trainor Classic Ahead of Exciting Burke v Morrissey Fight

Jonny Stapleton
x