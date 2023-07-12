Eddie Hearn Wants ‘Trojan’ Battle for Caoimhin Agyarko

Eddie Hearn is lining up a ‘Trojan’ battle for Caoimhin Agyarko.

Hearn is trying to make an exciting fight between one of his Irish names and Troy ‘Trojan’ Williamson.

The Matchroom CEO has made an offer to the English fighter, presenting him with a chance to face the Belfast starlet.

Ideally, the Essex fight maker would like to put the fight on the Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron II card set for Dublin and November 25 but could look to promote it sooner.

Williamson looks like an ideal foe for the Belfast light middleweight at this stage of his career. The Darlington native is a known name with plenty of experience, would come to win and would have no issue letting that be known, selling the fight in process.

Dubln, Ireland – May 20: Caoimhin Agyarko vs Grant Dennis, Middleweight Contest. 20 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Caoimhin Agyarko and Trainer Declan O’Rourke

The 31-year-old suffered a first career defeat last time out losing to Josh Kelly in a British title fight last December.

‘Black Thunder’ made his Dublin debut in his last fight, returning from injury on the Taylor homecoming card at the venue once affectionately known as The Point.

The Holy Trinity graduate defeated Grant Dennis in a solid return from an injury layoff, the English fighter gave Agyarko 10 needed rounds and played an important part in building up the bout during fight week.