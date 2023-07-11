Conlan Boxing to go Outdoors in Unique Dublin Venue

Conlan Boxing’s first Dublin show will be big and very unique.

The promotional outfit, run by brothers Jamie Conlan and active star name Michael Conlan, have run huge shows in the capital of Irish boxing, Belfast, as well as a sold Galway card since its inception.

They will promote the August 4 Feile Fight night topped by Padraig McCrory and have recently revealed Dublin September show aspirations.

Rumour initially suggested a second co-promotion with Queensberry Promotions was on the cards, with Frank Warren and co keen to get Pierce O’Leary and Willo Hayden out in Dublin as well as promote Anthony Cacace in another big fight.

That would have meant BT Sports would be on board with the 3Arena being penciled in to host the fight night.

However, it now appears Conlan Boxing will link up with the massive fight fans looking to promote a show on their land in Lucan and will go outdoors in West Dublin in the early autumn.

It was a plan first explored by Elite Promotions and they declared their Lucan intentions post Jason Quigley’s National Stadium victory earlier this Spring.

It remains to be seen if Elite, Sheer Sports and Quigley will still be involved.

Rumours are already swirling around regarding potential matchups.

There is talk of a number of domestic clashes, Pierce O’Leary has been mentioned as a potential headline act, according to Boxing Tickets NI Tyrone McKenna will appear in a big fight, it’s understood Luke Keeler will end his three-year sabbatical on the big garden party while Senan Kelly and Emmet Brennan have been contact with regard to separate title fights.

Irish-boxing.com understands there is some work to be done before the fight night gets officially over the line but plans are in place.