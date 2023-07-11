Eddie Hearn Hints at BIG Fights for Irish Duo

Eddie Hearn assures big fights await for two of the biggest winners on the Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron May 20 card when he returns to Dublin later this year.

Taylor will look to avenge her sole career defeat when she rematches the undisputed light welterweight champion of the world at the 3Arena on November 25 – and both Paddy Donovan and Thomas Carty will be stars of a ‘thrilling’ undercard promises Hearn.

Donovan put the final touches on a Matchroom deal when he dominated and stopped recent British title challenger Sam O’Maison in May.

The Andy Lee-trained fighter hasn’t fought since and will be hoping to trade leather again in advance of November but will be delighted to hear Hearn reveal Matchroom have a fight of note lined up for him in Dublin.

Who Donovan may face remains to be seen, he has been looking for a battle of the ‘Real Deals’ with Dylan Moran, although the Waterford man is said to have a Sky fight with Florian Marku lined up.

Unlike Donovan, Celtic Warrior Gym fighter Carty isn’t officially Matchroom aligned but he has a close working relationship with Hearn and co and will feature prominently when the DAZN cameras roll back into town.

The 27-year-old opened the TV portion of the May 20 card in style with a stoppage win over Scott Jay McFarlane, winning an eagerly anticipated heavyweight dust-up to become the first-ever BUI Celtic heavyweight champion.

Carty has made no secret of his desire to become the first man to hold the Irish heavyweight title since Tyson Fury and his BUI Celtic title win makes him green strap eligible.

That quite possibly may be the route they look to go down, although finding an eligible opponent has proved difficult.

Galway’s Gary Sweeney has been mentioned and expressed a willingness but Carty has expressed concerns with regard to the natural cruiserweight’s desire to trade leather.

There has also been talk of a fight with Matchroom ticket seller Johnny Fisher, although it’s understood that is a fight Hearn wants to build.

“Thomas Carty will be in a big fight,” said Hearn over the weekend. Paddy Donovan will be in a big fight too. It’s going to be a thrilling undercard on Taylor-Cameron, we are tying everything up at the moment and hopefully it will be announced soon.”