Olaniyan and Jenkins Compete on World Youth Championships Day 3 Team Ireland

Two Team Ireland fighters will look to progress along the path to a World Youth Championships medal in Budva on Friday.

Tadgh O’Donnell got Ireland off to a winning start with a first-round stoppage on Wednesday and none of the eight-strong team were in action on Thursday.

Super heavyweight Adam Olaniyan and light welterweight Ryan Jenkins both climb through the ropes.

Olympic Mulingar’s Jenkins boxes Igor Makarov of Estonia in the Round of 32.

Jobstown’s Olaniyan fights to move to within one win of a medal when he shares the ring with Eduardo Rameriez.

Team Ireland

60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin

63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

66kg Kayla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin

57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast

60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach Liam Cunningham

Coach Garry Kehoe

Coach Ralph McKay