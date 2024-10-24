Olaniyan and Jenkins Compete on World Youth Championships Day 3 Team Ireland
Two Team Ireland fighters will look to progress along the path to a World Youth Championships medal in Budva on Friday.
Tadgh O’Donnell got Ireland off to a winning start with a first-round stoppage on Wednesday and none of the eight-strong team were in action on Thursday.
Super heavyweight Adam Olaniyan and light welterweight Ryan Jenkins both climb through the ropes.
Olympic Mulingar’s Jenkins boxes Igor Makarov of Estonia in the Round of 32.
Jobstown’s Olaniyan fights to move to within one win of a medal when he shares the ring with Eduardo Rameriez.
Team Ireland
60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin
63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow
66kg Kayla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin
57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast
60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin
63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar
71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow
92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin
Team Manager: Anna Moore
Coach Liam Cunningham
Coach Garry Kehoe
Coach Ralph McKay