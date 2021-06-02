‘I wouldn’t be the person who says no to it’ – Quigley won’t turn down Andrade world title fight

Patience isn’t a virtue Jason Quigley believes he needs at this stage of his career.

The popular Irish middleweight says he couldn’t turn down a shot at a world title if it was offered to him next.

The Donegal star put himself back into big fight contention when he defeated Shane Mosley Jr live on DAZN in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Indeed, within minutes of having his hand raised he was calling out Matchroom star and WBO middleweight world champion Demetrius Andrade [30(18)].

‘Boo Boo’, who holds a world title win over Dublin’s Luke Keeler, has since told Irish-boxing.com he wouldn’t be averse to putting his strap on the line against the Ballybofey native if a big name clash couldn’t be secured.

There has been some debate as to whether Quigley should push for an immediate tilt or bide his time, have another camp with Andy Lee and another progressive fight, this time with Lee in his corner.

However, at 30-years-old and well aware of the snakes and ladder nature of the sport, Quigley suggests he hasn’t the luxury of biding his time.

“The plan now is to keep climbing the ladder with bigger and better fights. Each fight now is going to be bigger than the last one and that’s the way I want it to go,” he said when speaking to the media on Wednesday.

“I am 30 years of age, and this is probably the last chapter in my career. I just want to make it all worthwhile and give it absolutely everything. I’ve got to grab every opportunity that comes my way with both hands and make every moment count.

“Look since I started this game, I have wanted to be a world champion. If the opportunity came along and I got offered the Demetrius Andrade fight it would take a hell of a lot for me to turn it down.

“We have just got to see what comes along. But if that opportunity comes along, I wouldn’t be the person who says no to it. “

The Andrade fight seems to make more sense by the day. The American can’t secure names like Canelo Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin and network issues make a Jermell Charlo a very unlikely foe, thus making Quigley an attractive option.

If Andrade isn’t next, the World Amateur silver medal winner would like his Golden Boy stablemate.

Jaime Munguia, who holds a controversial win over Dennis Hogan and a victory over Spike O’Sullivan is an easy fight to make, and one that would draw massive interest. It’s also one the Sheer Sports managed fighter is open to.

“This is another route. It would be a very easy fight to make as we are both with Golden Boy Promotions. There are a lot of options out there. It is great to have that because before last weekend’s fight all the options weren’t coming.”